MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. MRC Global reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $410,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in MRC Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 39,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

