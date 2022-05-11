MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $388.89 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.46 and a 200-day moving average of $547.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

