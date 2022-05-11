MSCI (MSCI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – MSCI was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00.

4/27/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $570.00.

4/22/2022 – MSCI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $720.00 to $600.00.

4/5/2022 – MSCI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $542.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/1/2022 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – MSCI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.89. 824,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

