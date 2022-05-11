MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Issues Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,411. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 86,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.