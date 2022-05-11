MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Issues Earnings Results

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,411. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
About MultiPlan (Get Rating)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
