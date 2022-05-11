MXC (MXC) Market Cap Hits $188.77 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $188.77 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00209283 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.81 or 0.01857022 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00302033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

