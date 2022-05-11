Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 6465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

