Myriad Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Myriad has a market cap of $618,279.01 and approximately $200.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,322,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.