National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.01. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.