National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

NYSE:NHI opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

