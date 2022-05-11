National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,977. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.