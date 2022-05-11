Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Security National Bank raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.