Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,029 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

