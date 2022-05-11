Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47.

