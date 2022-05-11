Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $414,000 Position in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 3.94% of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

QED opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

