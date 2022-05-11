Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $474,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

NYSE LLY opened at $285.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

