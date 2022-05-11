Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

