Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,456,000 after purchasing an additional 376,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.