Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 6,402 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

