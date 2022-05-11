Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

