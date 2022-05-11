Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.