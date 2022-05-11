Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Cut by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,963 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 2.41% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $60,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 388,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 91,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $694.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

