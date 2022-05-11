Nekton Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,282,735. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

