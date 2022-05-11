Nekton Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,574,000. Qiagen comprises 9.4% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned 0.12% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,064. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

