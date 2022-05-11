Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.65 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $180.65 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,378.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.64 or 0.07197875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00233300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00669757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00517168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00067204 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,671,072,217 coins and its circulating supply is 33,332,529,008 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

