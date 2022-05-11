Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
