Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NWL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
