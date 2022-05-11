Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.