Newton Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $36,120.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036593 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.83 or 2.00501987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.20 or 0.07491034 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

