NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $971.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00256724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017664 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003174 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.