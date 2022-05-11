Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $952.02 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00005405 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $952.02 million and $26.27 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.

