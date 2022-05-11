NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $914,153.26 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $914,153.26 and approximately $278,567.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,341,575,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,343,445 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

