NFTb Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 36% lower against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $613,640.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00542111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.97 or 1.98181991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.81 or 0.07273466 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

