NFTify Price Reaches $0.0143 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $290,726.33 and $5,446.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00544634 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,566.05 or 1.98357833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

