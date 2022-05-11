NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.68. NICE posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

