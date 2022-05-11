NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.75% of NICE worth $717,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

