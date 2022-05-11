Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Down 0.8%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 175,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 141,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

