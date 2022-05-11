Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Featured Stories

