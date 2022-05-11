Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Critical Review

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 10.87% 0.65% VersaBank 23.07% 10.16% 1.28%

24.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nordea Bank Abp and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 4 5 0 2.40 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 468.80%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than VersaBank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.05 $4.53 billion $0.96 9.61 VersaBank $75.30 million 3.09 $17.80 million $0.74 11.46

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Nordea Bank Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats VersaBank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

