Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.07.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

