North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 9,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,302.24.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00.

On Monday, April 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,136.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,400.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$14.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

