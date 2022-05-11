North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 6,165.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 924,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,503. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.