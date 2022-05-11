Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NECB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 28,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.
