Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NECB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.68. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

