Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

SHLS stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

