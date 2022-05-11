NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$15.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.45 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.