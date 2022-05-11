NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$15.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.45 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

