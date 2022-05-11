Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe makes up 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,927. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.