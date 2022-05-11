Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million to $213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.26 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NOVT traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.30. 216,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,566. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

