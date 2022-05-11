Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,010 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Novartis worth $245,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

