Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

