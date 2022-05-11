Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,791. Novavax has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

