NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,208. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

